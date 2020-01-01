Bessemer Fire Department working to contain fire at vacant Knights Inn Hotel

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — CBS 42 is on the scene of a structure fire located on the 9th Avenue Southwest in Bessmer. This is the location of an old, abandoned hotel, formerly a Knights Inn.

Watch: Live look at the Knights Inn Fire in Bessemer

The Bessemer Fire Department is working to contain a fire on the roof of the building. An effort they say will take half a day. The Bessemer Fire Department stated that the fire started at the end of the roof and spread to the other end of the building.

Once the building is contained, firefighters will enter the structure to see if anyone is inside.

Lt. Eric Fuller of Bessemer Fire Department Fire Investigation explains that the call came in around 6 a.m. Wednesday. Firefighters arrived at the scene of the abandoned hotel whose roof was engulfed in flames. Lt. Fuller noted that this was not the first time Bessemer Fire had to extinguish fires at this location.

Fuller explained that many of the fires that occurred at the hotel were due to squatters going in and out of the premises. He stated that squatters go in to keep warm and fires tend to start; however, it has not been confirmed that this was the cause of Wednesday’s fire.

In this particular incident, Wednesday’s fire started near the roof. According to Lt.Fuller the fire has not come in from the roof before. Someone saw the fire and reported it.

“[The firefighters] have been up all night,” Lt. Fuller said.

Bessemer Fire and Rescue are expected to change shifts and continue to work to contain the fire. Lt. Fuller stated that once the fire is contained, firefighters will observe from the doorways of the building to check its condition. They are not sure how stable the structure will be.

“This is the worse it’s gotten,” Lt. Fuller said.

The fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

