A fire in Bessemer has caused students at Abrams Elementary School to be relocated for their safety. (Courtesy Neal Posey)

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Students were forced to leave Abrams Elementary School in Bessemer Wednesday afternoon due to a growing fire at a nearby scrapyard, the Bessemer Fire Department reports.

According to Fire Chief Michael Brannon, a fire started at a scrapyard on 10th Avenue due to metal that was being cut up. Brannon said it has been difficult for firefighters to get to the fire due to its location, but that they would likely be there a long time to fight the fire.

Brannon said that as a result of the fire, students at Abrams Elementary were relocated to New Zion Missionary Baptist Church on 24th Street.

Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.