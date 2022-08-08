BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A Dollar General distribution center in Bessemer will be temporarily closed for at least two weeks due to a possible pest infestation.

The closure of the warehouse located on 4101 Lakeshore Pkwy on Monday follows after several workers voiced concerns about rodents reportedly being spotted inside the facility.

A man under the name “Collegeville GQ” on Facebook posted three separate videos of rats in food inventory and dead on the ground allegedly during his employment at the facility. The videos were uploaded on Feb. 23 and 25.

A statement addressing details about the warehouse’s closure and rodent claims was released by Dollar General to CBS 42 Monday evening:

“At Dollar General, the health and safety of our employees is of the highest priority. Although we believe preventative and responsive pest control programs and efforts have been appropriate thus far at our Distribution Center, we are taking additional and proactive steps to accelerate our progress,” the statement reads. “These efforts further demonstrate our commitment to ensure a healthy, safe workplace. All employees will be paid during this temporary closure, and we look forward to resuming normal operations at the Bessemer facility by mid-August.”

The Alabama Department of Agriculture has not responded to CBS 42’s requests for comment at this time.