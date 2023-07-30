BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Dr. Dana Arreola was officially welcomed at Bessemer City High School as the new superintendent for Bessemer City Schools. Teachers, city, county and state leaders held a welcome reception for the new superintendent Sunday.

Arreola comes to Bessemer from Houston, Texas, where she served as executive director of leadership development in the Aldine Independent School District.

She told CBS 42 she is excited to come to Bessemer. She said she hopes to bring a positive energy to the school system and build relationships in Bessemer.

“More than anything, I want us to build the comradery and the teamwork we need in order to ensure we make Bessemer City one of the best education organizations in the country,” Arreola said.

While working to accomplish these goals, she said a challenge is filling teaching vacancies in the school system.

“That’s one of the things we want to make sure we are able to do, and that is to make sure we have an adult in every classroom on the first day of school and keep that adult there to make sure we provide an education for our students,” Arreola said.

Bessemer Mayor Kenneth Gulley said Arreola will have the support from the city to help the school system reach its full potential.

“We’re going to have to have a school system that is competitive to surrounding school districts,” Gulley said. “So today is that process of working with the school board, working with the superintendent to make sure that we all are on the same accord to do what’s best for the children and the City of Bessemer.”

The new school year for Bessemer City Schools starts Aug. 8.