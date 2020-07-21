Bessemer City Schools to do remote learning for ‘at least’ first 4 weeks

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Bessemer City Schools has announced they will only be doing remote learning for at least the first four weeks of the school year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision was made by Superintendent Dr. Autumn Jeter in a school board meeting Tuesday. The Bessemer City Board of Education supported the decision, according to a press release from the school district.

Jeter said she made the call after considering factors such as rising coronavirus numbers, guidance from health officials and feedback from parents of students and school employees.

“We want the parents in our district to know that we’ve heard them loud and clear, and we appreciate the concern they have for their children,” Jeter said. “And, we also want them to know the Bessemer City School System remains committed to excellence in education…even through virtual means.”

She said virtual learning was the “only realistic way” for schools to educate students while keeping everyone safe.

Bessemer City Schools are set to start classes Aug. 20. Jeter will be reassessing the situation after the first four weeks and will then decide what the next course of action will be.

LATEST POSTS