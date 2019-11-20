Bessemer City Schools names Dr. Autumm Jeter as new superintendent

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Bessemer City Schools have elected Dr. Autumm Jeter as the new superintendent.
Jeter was a finalist for the position with Darrin Slade going into the vote Tuesday night.
Jeter is a former Director of Curriculum and Instruction at Hoover City Schools.
