Bessemer City Schools names Dr. Autumm Jeter as new superintendent

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Bessemer City Schools have elected Dr. Autumm Jeter as the new superintendent.

Jeter was a finalist for the position with Darrin Slade going into the vote Tuesday night.

Jeter is a former Director of Curriculum and Instruction at Hoover City Schools.

