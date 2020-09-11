Bessemer City Schools moving to blended in-person, virtual schedule Sept. 28

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Starting Sept. 28, the Bessemer City School District will transition to a blended learning student combining in-person instruction and virtual learning for those students who registered for this learning model.

The decision was approved during the Bessemer City Board of Education’s work session Thursday night, according to a statement from the school system. In a statement released Friday, Superintendent Autumm Jeter said she made the decision after consulting with Jefferson County Health Officer Dr. Mark Wilson and based on decreased COVID 19 numbers in the area.

In addition, consideration was also given to both parents and employees “who have expressed strong desires to see children return to in person learning.”

“Being in person allows our teachers to better nurture their students, especially the younger ones, and to ensure all of our students are offered an equitable and quality learning experience,” Jeter said. “But, my first priority – of course – is always to ensure the conditions are suitable for the safety of everyone.”

Under the blended learning model, students will receive a combination of on campus and virtual instruction as follows:

Group A – Monday & Tuesday on campus instruction. The remaining days will be virtual.

– Monday & Tuesday on campus instruction. The remaining days will be virtual. Group B – Thursday & Friday on campus instruction. The remaining days will be virtual.

Group assignments will be based on where students live. Parents will be notified of their child’s group assignment by Sept. 18. Virtual students will continue their online platforms, and parents who wish to move their children to virtual learning are still free to do so.

Bessemer City Schools will continue to monitor COVID-19 case numbers in the area.

LATEST POSTS