Bessemer City Schools installing towers to provide free WiFi to students

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — As school is out for the rest of the 2019-20 year, Bessemer City Schools is in the process of offering free Wifi to its students.
On Wednesday, the school system announced that it was installing WiFi towers at all school locations and the central office to provide free, password-protected Wifi for all students in the area from their homes.
The school system said the installations are not complete yet, so there has not been a password established yet. The school system will provide the password once the WiFi is online.
The school system has been closed since the outbreak of the coronavirus back in March, but they are still offering online instruction.
LATEST POSTS
- Teen charged as adult after stabbing Home Nurse with sword
- U.S. cities running out of money due to COVID-19 pandemic
- ALEA issues missing senior alert for endangered Hoover man
- WATCH LIVE: President Trump unveils 3-phase plan to reopen economy
- Trump unveils phased approach to reopening economy