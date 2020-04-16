Bessemer City Schools installing towers to provide free WiFi to students

FILE – In this Oct. 8, 2019, file photo a woman types on a keyboard in New York. Larry Tesler, the Silicon Valley pioneer who created the now-ubiquitous computer concepts such as “cut,” “copy” and “paste,” has died. He was 74. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — As school is out for the rest of the 2019-20 year, Bessemer City Schools is in the process of offering free Wifi to its students.

On Wednesday, the school system announced that it was installing WiFi towers at all school locations and the central office to provide free, password-protected Wifi for all students in the area from their homes.

The school system said the installations are not complete yet, so there has not been a password established yet. The school system will provide the password once the WiFi is online.

The school system has been closed since the outbreak of the coronavirus back in March, but they are still offering online instruction.

