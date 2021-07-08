Bessemer City Schools holding strategic planning meeting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Bessemer City School system wants to hear from the community as they plan their academic future. The school system is having a public strategic planning meeting.
It will be this evening at Bessemer City High. That’s on premiere parkway in Bessemer. It starts at 5 p.m. this evening.
LATEST POSTS
- Businesses prepare to welcome the World Games
- Bill Cosby working on documentary, tour plans: reports
- Actress Suzzanne Douglas, star of ‘The Parent ‘Hood,’ dies at 64
- Destination Alabama: Brookside Canoeing
- ‘It was a necessary sacrifice,’ mother told police after child found dead in hot bedroom, report says