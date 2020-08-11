Bessemer City Schools delays start date for students to Sept. 3

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Due to concerns over the COVID-19 and the rising number of cases across Alabama, Bessemer City Schools has delayed the start date for students coming back to class.

On Tuesday, the system announced that the school start date had been delayed to Sept. 3. According to a statement from the system, the proposal was discussed at a special called meeting Monday and was supported by the school board members.

“The new start date will allow the District the additional time needed to for professional development of our teachers who are training on virtual learning platforms; it allows time to more thoroughly prepare to welcome everyone back safely, and to ensure the proper resources are in place to support safety and learning,” the statement read.

As before, the first weeks of the school year will be done remotely through virtual learning. However, this period has been extended to the first nine weeks instead of the first four weeks.

“These decisions have been made in the best interest of the Bessemer City School District,” the statement read. “The District will not take chances on the lives of our students and employees.”

On Aug. 27, a virtual town hall will be held for parents. The session will start at 6 p.m. and will be streamed on the school system’s YouTube page.

