Bessemer City Schools cancel all fall middle school sports due to COVID-19 risks

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Bessemer City Schools has decided to cancel all fall sports for middle schools due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The decision was made unanimously by a committee of coaches, principals, board members, parents and Superintendent Dr. Autumn Jeter.

The school district said that seventh and eighth-grade students can still condition and train with the high school athletic programs.

SEE THE FULL STATEMENT FROM BESSEMER CITY SCHOOLS BELOW:

