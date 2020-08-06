Bessemer City Schools cancel all fall middle school sports due to COVID-19 risks

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Bessemer City Schools has decided to cancel all fall sports for middle schools due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The decision was made unanimously by a committee of coaches, principals, board members, parents and Superintendent Dr. Autumn Jeter.
The school district said that seventh and eighth-grade students can still condition and train with the high school athletic programs.
SEE THE FULL STATEMENT FROM BESSEMER CITY SCHOOLS BELOW:
