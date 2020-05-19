Bessemer cancels Fourth of July celebration, fireworks show

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Bessemer has announced they will not be hosting their annual Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks Show this year.

According to the city’s Facebook page, the Bessemer City Council voted Tuesday morning to forgo the event due to concerns about large gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city of Bessemer says they plan the festivities to return in 2021.

LATEST POSTS