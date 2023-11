BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Bessemer is welcoming a new fire chief.

Through Facebook, the city announced that Kendric Hughley would be taking over the fire department. Hughley has 24 years of experience and recently served as deputy chief with the department.

“Let’s applaud Chief Hughley for his tireless commitment, leadership, and the positive impact he continues to make,” the city stated. “Here’s to a true hero and guardian of our community.”

Hughley is replacing Randall McFarland Jr.