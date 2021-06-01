Berry man killed in Tuscaloosa motorcycle crash

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Berry man on Monday.

Dewayne Fred Earnest, 54, was riding his 2004 Yamaha Motorcycle when he struck a 2020 Dodge Challenger. The other vehicle was being driven by Laskiasha Yvonne Jones, 38, of Tuscaloosa.

Earnest and Jones were both transported to DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa following the collision. Earnest was later pronounced dead.

The crash occurred at just before midnight Monday on Alabama 69, two miles south of Tuscaloosa.

ALEA is investigating the crash.