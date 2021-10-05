Bendy’s opening second location in downtown Trussville

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A local ice cream shop is looking to expand its offering of sweet treats. Bendy’s Cookies & Cream recently announced on Facebook that they will open a second location in downtown Trussville.

Bendy’s original location is in Cahaba Heights which opened in 2019. The owners are Ben & Wendy Treadwell. The ice cream shop also has a food truck that can been seen around Central Alabama serving up ice cream, ice cream sandwiches and cookies.

The downtown Trussville location is set to open sometime in the spring of 2022.

They are also currently hiring at their Cahaba Heights location. You must be at least 16 years old to apply.

Click here if you are interested in working for Bendy’s.