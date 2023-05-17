BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Ben Folds, Eric Benet and Benise have announced that they will perform at UAB’s Alys Stephens Performing Arts Center.

On Sept. 17, Ben Folds will bring his “What Matters Most” solo tour to the Alys Stephens Center. Reserved seating tickets are $45, $55 and $65.

Benise will perform on Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. He will bring his Emmy Award-winning production to the Alys Stephens Center as part of his global tour. Reserved seating tickets are $35, $45 and $55.

Eric Benet will perform on Oct. 15 at 6 p.m. The four-time Grammy Award-nominee singer and actor is originally from Mobile. His albums include ‘True to Myself’ and ‘A Day in the Life.’ Reserved seating tickets are $45, $55 and $65.