Beef and hay farmers fear profit loss due to drought in Shelby County

MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WIAT) — It has been 25 days since a substantial amount of rain fell in Shelby County and livestock and crop farmers are feeling the impact.

Clifton Garrett, president of the Shelby County Cattlemen’s Association, owns a beef and hay farm with approximately 500 acres and said he sees “death” when he looks at his property. He owns about 175 heads of cattle which eat through 25 rolls of hay each week; however, he is currently 100 rolls short.

“The grass that’s here has no nutritional value to it so we’re supplementing with protein tubs and minerals, just like a person would take a multivitamin,” Garrett said. “That’s basically what we’re trying to give the cows to give them the nutrition that they need.”

Garrett told CBS 42 that his cows would normally be eating the grass off the land right now, but since they cannot get enough nutrition that way due to the drought, he has been forced to dip into his hay supply early. He said in a normal year, his cows would not start eating hay until late October or November.

He and other farmers plan to buy hay to make up for their shortages. Other beef farmers could also supplement diets with grain; however, Garrett said he cannot since he sells grass-fed beef.

Garrett recently sold 20 heads of cattle due to the drought and hopes he does not have to sell more since he said it is not an ideal time to sell in the industry. Even with the recent sale, he said his bottom line could be in the red this year.

He also raised concerns about breeding season next year. He said that if the cows do not get enough nutrition this year, they may not breed and therefore there won’t be enough calves born next year to help him turn a profit in the following year.

“It makes you want to quit,” Garrett said. “People that farm, they do it because they love it. They don’t do it for the money. And so when you start affecting the money, that affects the love and when you start affecting the love and the money, it affects everything.”

Assistance programs are available through the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Garrett recommended farmers contact their local Farm Service Agency or send him a message via the Shelby County Cattlemen’s Association Facebook page.