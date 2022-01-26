A ridge of high pressure will dominate our weather tonight and tomorrow. The good news there is that we will have a clear sky tonight and ample sunshine tomorrow. It will be cold tonight, like 10 degrees below average cold, but tomorrow afternoon’s temperature will rebound to more seasonable values.





Friday, we will have a cold front moving through. Although this will be a dry front, clouds will be on the increase and temperatures drop as we move into Friday night. By Saturday morning, temps will range from the upper teens t low 20s across central and north Alabama.