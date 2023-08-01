HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — You don’t need to see the Homewood High School band to hear them hard at work this week, working through the heat to complete an intense week of band camp on the high school grounds.

With about 400 members, instructors said it’s no secret their band holds the title for the largest high school band in the state.

It takes a lot of time and effort to perfect the ten-minute show. That’s why drum majors said they adjust their camp schedule specifically around the heat.

The band uses the morning session to learn the drill and in the evening session they add music to their marching.

“There’s section leaders and drum majors walking around, making sure everyone’s in the correct spot,” said Carter Cavin, a first-year drum major. “So, this week is definitely like trying to figure out where everybody is. And eventually we’ll hash it out.”

Student leaders said this is the only week all of their band members are able to laser focus on nailing down their 10-minute show before school starts.

“This way we can all be on the field together, and we can be nit-picky and make sure that we perfect everything because during school we only have Tuesday and Thursday practices and not everyone can be there because of their sports,” said drum major Harper Sheils. “This way, we can really make sure that we hone in on what we need to fix.”

It’s eight-hour days but the two four-hour sessions in the morning and evening helps them avoid overheating. This also allows students to rest and recharge during the hottest hours of the day between 11a.m. and 5p.m.

“We’re lucky enough that we have one of the best practice fields in all of Alabama,” said Sheils. “We have this big overhead that can fit all 400 plus of our members. We make sure that we give them plenty of water breaks and all of our section leaders with the tents provide even more shade for our students.”

Terrance Cobb, assistant band manager, said they make sure to take frequent breaks.

“We maybe do about 20 to 30 minutes of running something of whatever segment we’re in and then we’ll take like a 10- or 15-minute break just to kind of make sure they’re hydrating, they’re resting,” Cobb said.

Even through the hard work and heat, band students said they’re having a blast.

They said it’s a tall task mastering a full 10 minute show in one week, but it’s a challenge worth accepting because of how rewarding it can be.

Instructors said they’re reaching for the stars, already participating in multiple prestigious performances, such as the 2024 Saint Patrick’s Day parade in Ireland.

“We’ve kind of become this thing bigger than the community in Homewood where (we) march in the Rose parade, (we) do the Macy’s parade and it’s kind of an expectation in the community that the Homewood band is going to probably be doing something big and going somewhere exciting,” said Cobb. “Kids want to be a part of that.”

No matter the performance venue, instructors said it all starts at band camp – a group effort of 400 band members depending on one another.

“The final product is very rewarding,” said Cavin. “We’ve been here out in the heat and just working hard, but once we get there in August it’s going to be great.”