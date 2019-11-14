Be a Blessing Birmingham collecting donations for homeless community during cold weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Be a Blessing Birmignham is collecting items for those in need this week. This comes as temperatures continue to drop as nighttime falls.

The organization continuously accepts donations, however the need for blankets, coats and undergarments is at an all-time high since the temperature dropped.

Erica Robbins, one of the organizers at Be a Blessing Birmingham, made multiple pick-ups at their drop-off locations across Jefferson County Wednesday, November 13. The donations were headed to the Boutwell Auditorium warming station.

Although the city opens the Boutwell Auditorium overnight, the homeless community still has to weather the cold air during the day so donations are important, Robbins tells CBS 42.

She said they have been putting in a lot of work in the last weeks because their monthly blessing day is in one week, however that was put on hold when the chilly weather hit the Birmingham-Metro area.

“Our monthly blessing day is next Saturday but we couldn’t wait until next Saturday to try to get these items to people because the weather just didn’t allow it,” Robbins said. “We had to make sure that we got out here early and try to make sure that everybody that sleeps on the street – that sleeps in our downtown streets was prepared.”

If you are looking to make a donation, Robbins said they are in need of toilet paper and undergarments. Those are the least donated but highest in demand.

Follow their Facebook account and visit their website to find drop-off locations near you.

Robbins tells CBS 42 that if you are looking to help, but are unable to donate that they can always use an extra set of hands. Be a Blessing Birmingham is always looking for extra volunteers.