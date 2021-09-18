BCS to hold teacher recruitment event Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Saturday, Birmingham City Schools is hosting a hiring event. Participants are encouraged to bring resumes and dress in team wear or business casual for on-the-spot interviews. They are looking to fill positions including: teachers, bus drivers, custodians and more.
There will also be on the spot interviews. It’s Saturday from noon until 3 p.m. It’s at Parker High School on Abraham Woods Jr. Blvd. Register here.
