Birmingham City Schools to end blended learning in April

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Starting April 5, Birmingham City Schools will end blended learning for students.

Students will have the choice to do in-person or virtual learning for the remainder of the semester.

“This change is in the best interest of our scholars” Superintendent Mark Sullivan said in a written statement. “We have maintained that we would be guided by science in making our decisions. In this case, science shows that we can safely educate students following safety protocols and maintaining a social distance of 3 feet.”

Parents can tell their children’s school which option they prefer this week. The in-person learning option would require students to attend classes Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Wednesdays will be deep cleaning days.