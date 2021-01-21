BCS to continue with remote learning through February

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham City Schools will continue with remote learning until February due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

BCS Superintendent Mark Sullivan made the announcement Thursday after Gov. Kay Ivey extended the mask ordinance in the state to March 5.

“The number of COVID-19 cases continues to increase, and the rate of test positivity remains high in Birmingham and Jefferson County,” Sullivan said. “In mid-February the school district will reassess the impact of the virus and make an announcement regarding next steps.”

All students within the school system will have access to structured learning with their regular teachers, the press release from BCS stated. Parents will also be able to participate in virtual classes to learn more about the devices and platforms used by students.