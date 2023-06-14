BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham City Schools announced Wednesday that there are no plans to close historic Arthur Harold Parker High School.

In a statement from BCS Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan:

“Baseless and unfounded statements have surfaced recently regarding the future of the historic Arthur Harold Parker High School, the first public high school for blacks in Alabama. There are no current or future plans to close this institution, that has produced world leaders in business, education, civil rights, science, ministry, arts, entertainment and other areas of influence.”

Sullivan said they’re excited about the city of Birmingham’s plan to infuse the surrounding area with new housing and businesses that will lead to an increase in enrollment and give students the opportunity to learn from the historic high school.