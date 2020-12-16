BCS students to remain in virtual classes after holiday break

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham City School parents received a letter from the superintended stating students will not return to school until Jan. 21, 2021.

Students will be remote learning for all students January 5-20, 2021, Superintendent Dr. Autumn Jeter said.

“We will resume with traditional face to face and virtual instruction options on January 21, 2021. From that point, we will employ a five day a week schedule for ALL students and employees — including virtual students,” the letter said. “Wednesdays will be half days to allow time for teachers to attend to matters related to virtual students and other necessary professional development.”