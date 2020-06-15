Live Now
BCS asking parents to fill out surveys to decide how to return to school

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham City Schools is asking parents for guidance when it comes to how students will be learning in the fall.

BCS has set up a survey to decide whether students will be going back to school, virtual learning or remote learning.

More information and the survey can be found by clicking here.

