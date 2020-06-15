BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham City Schools is asking parents for guidance when it comes to how students will be learning in the fall.
BCS has set up a survey to decide whether students will be going back to school, virtual learning or remote learning.
More information and the survey can be found by clicking here.
LATEST POSTS
- Supreme Court rejects Trump Administration challenge to California sanctuary law
- ‘This is a very perilous time’: Trump announces new initiatives to protect senior citizens
- AG Marshall: Mobile agrees to pay $25,000 fine for removing Confederate statue
- SCOTUS landmark decision protects LGBT Americans
- BCS asking parents to fill out surveys to decide how to return to school