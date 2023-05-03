BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Civil Rights Institute is holding its sixth annual commemorative reenactment of the historic children’s crusade, also know as ‘The Children’s March,’ on Friday.

The event is designed to bring together current students from the greater Birmingham area and the civil rights foot soldiers, the soldiers of 1963 who heroically placed themselves on the frontline of a movement that changed the world.

The reenactment will be held March 5 from 9:30 a.m. until 2 p.m., at the 16th Street Baptist Church located on 6th Avenue North. For more information, you can click here.

