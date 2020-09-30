BCRI to reopen Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Civil Rights Institute will be reopening Thursday at 10 a.m.

The BCRI has been closed since March 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Patrons will be allowed inside the building from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

Guidelines have been implemented for guests including wearing a mask and temperature checks. For more information and to reserve a time, click here.

LATEST POSTS