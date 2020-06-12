BCRI to award Dr. Angela Davis with Shuttlesworth Human Rights Award

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Civil Rights Institute has announced they will be awarding the 2020 Fred Shuttlesworth Human Rights Award to Dr. Angela Davis.
Dr. Davis is a global human rights activist, author and Birmingham native. This is the highest award given by BCRI.
Dr. Davis will be given the award in a ceremony on June 19 at 7 p.m. It will be a virtual event and will feature a conversation between Dr. Davis and D. Wendy Greene of Drexel University.
More details can be found by clicking here.
