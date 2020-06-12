BCRI to award Dr. Angela Davis with Shuttlesworth Human Rights Award

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Civil Rights Institute has announced they will be awarding the 2020 Fred Shuttlesworth Human Rights Award to Dr. Angela Davis.

Dr. Davis is a global human rights activist, author and Birmingham native. This is the highest award given by BCRI.

Dr. Davis will be given the award in a ceremony on June 19 at 7 p.m. It will be a virtual event and will feature a conversation between Dr. Davis and D. Wendy Greene of Drexel University.

More details can be found by clicking here.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events

TRENDING STORIES