BCRI receives $1,100 donation from 10-year-old girl’s lemonade stand

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Like many businesses, the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute has seen some difficulties during the coronavirus pandemic. That’s why 10-year-old Elle decided to take some lemons and make lemonade!

BCRI says Elle, along with four of her friends, put on a lemonade stand and served the drinks for free, they only asked customers for donations that would be given to the institute. A few weeks later and Elle was able to hand over $1,107.33 in donations.

Elle included a message to BCRI, telling them she decided to donate to them “because of this time.” She said she hopes to visit with her friends when they reopen.

