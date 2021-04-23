BB gun found in student’s backpack at Huffman Middle School

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A student at Huffman Middle School has been disciplined after they were found with a BB gun inside their backpack Friday morning.

According to Birmingham City Schools, several students informed the principal that another student has a BB gun on him. A search was conducted and it was later found in the accused student’s backpack.

BCS says the student was disciplined under the district’s school policy but did not offer any more explanation than that.

No other information has been released at this time.

