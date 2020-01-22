Battleground man arrested on drug charges following traffic stop

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after he was found in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop.

53-year-old Cathel Monroe Westmoreland of Battleground was seen committing a traffic infraction by deputies on County Road 1212 Tuesday morning. Deputies were then able to discover he had a warrant for his arrest in Winston County.

Once Westmoreland was placed under arrest, a search was conducted on his vehicle. There, authorities uncovered 46 grams of methamphetamine, pills, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Westmoreland was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, unlawful possession controlled substance, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is currently in custody at the Cullman County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.

