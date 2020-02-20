Bartenders being trained on drug facilitated sexual assault

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT) — The Crisis Center in Birmingham is holding training sessions for bartenders and people in the service industry on how to recognize signs of sexual assault and sexual harassment.

The class is called ‘Drug Facilitated Sexual Assault Prevention Training.’

So far, the Crisis Clinic has had two training sessions and are encouraged to hold more due to the growing number of participants.

Kierston Withrow with the Crisis Center said the biggest thing people should take away is to feel empowered to stand up when you see something suspicious.

She said that unfortunately, sexual assaults happen in front of us more than we think.

“Most people don’t realize this but most of the time people think people are putting drugs in drinks but actually the most common drug-facilitated sexual assault is alcohol so it’s important we get our bartenders and the bar industry and all other service industries in on protecting the community so we’re all safe,” said Withrow.

Withrow said another common mistake is people looking out for situations where the victim is being attacked by a stranger. She said normally, the victim is preyed on by someone they know, an acquaintance or friend.

“We need to step in and say something because if you go up to a perpetrator and you stop them directly and you call out their behavior, then we can acknowledge that, make everyone feel safe and escort the people out that are perpetrating sexual assault and sexual violence,” said Withrow.

Withrow said bystander intervention is one of the best tools anyone can use when they see someone being sexually assaulted or harassed.

