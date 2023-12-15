BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Bart Starr’s name conjures nothing but great thoughts as one of the NFL’s greatest quarterbacks is still being celebrated in his home state four years following his death.

Take a trip to the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame this week and get a glimpse of Starr’s gold jacket donated by his wife Cherry Starr and Pro Football Hall of Fame ring that is on loan before heading back to Canton, Ohio. The items debut this week in conjunction with the premiere of the “Bart Starr: America’s Quarterback,” an installment in the “SEC Storied” documentary series.

The display will also include a fundraiser component where fans can make an online donation to the Starr Children’s Fund and will receive a Bart Starr mini football. It’s a great cause honoring one of the best to ever play the game.

“Giving back to people is one of the things that the Starr family has always loved doing,” said Alabama Sports Hall of Fame Executive Director Scott Myers. “They’ve always been involved in a youth ranch in Wisconsin for many, many years. They decided to do this in the most recent years and in 2017. It’s just a great opportunity and helps children dealing with cancer and childhood cancer, so just wonderful people, wonderful cause. An opportunity to honor and recognize Bart in a special way as well.”

The Starr Children’s Fund was started in 2017 to help families affected by pediatric cancer.