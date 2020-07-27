BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Starting at 11 p.m. Monday night, the Alabama ABC board will temporarily restrict all alcohol sales at bars and restaurants across Alabama in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

During a called meeting Monday, the board passed the motion 3-0, meaning bars will have “last call” at 11 p.m. and that alcoholic beverages on premises must be consumed by 11:30 p.m.

However, this action will not affect to-go or curbside sales, and will not require establishments to close by 11:30 p.m.

The service industry were among the worst hit by the pandemic with some restaurants and bars being forced to close due to the staggering drop in sales.

The restriction will last for 120 days.

