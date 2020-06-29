Barons to hold blood drive at Regions Field this week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Barons are teaming up with the American Red Cross to hold a blood drive in order to help replenish the diminished blood supply across Birmingham-area hospitals.

The summertime is typically when hospitals see a shortage of blood donations and with the coronavirus pandemic still going on, the supply is running even lower. Hospital demand for blood has grown by 30% in recent weeks, according to the Red Cross.

That’s why the Barons will be hosting the blood drive to help at the Regions Field Banquet Room June 30 and July 1 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Donors will receive a Red Cross T-shirt, two tickets to an upcoming Barons’ game, a hot dog, chips and a drink.

Donors will also have their temperature checked upon arrival in order to limit the spread of COVID-19. Other health precautions will be in place at the blood drive including the use of face coverings and social distancing practices.

