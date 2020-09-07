Banana pudding the most Googled dessert in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer, but before it’s over, we want you to think about summer desserts.
Google has released information about the most searched desserts from coast-to-coast from mid-July through mid-August. In Alabama, banana pudding is the most uniquely searched dessert.
We checked with some of our neighboring states to see what people were searching and you may notice a trend. Banana pudding topped the searches in Florida, Tennessee and Mississippi.
In Georgia, the top search was banana pudding cake.
LATEST POSTS
- Central AL Forecast: Quiet & Dry Through Wednesday; Stormy Next Weekend
- Tropical Storms Paulette & Rene form; only four names left
- California sets record with 2M acres burned so far this year
- Mike Wilson, founder of Saw’s BBQ, dies
- Trump supporters hold boat parade on Black Warrior River