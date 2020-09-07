Banana pudding the most Googled dessert in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer, but before it’s over, we want you to think about summer desserts.

Google has released information about the most searched desserts from coast-to-coast from mid-July through mid-August. In Alabama, banana pudding is the most uniquely searched dessert.

We checked with some of our neighboring states to see what people were searching and you may notice a trend. Banana pudding topped the searches in Florida, Tennessee and Mississippi.

In Georgia, the top search was banana pudding cake.

LATEST POSTS