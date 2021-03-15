Ban of over-the-counter drug Tianeptine goes into effect across Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Starting Monday, the drug tianeptine will be classified as a scheduled narcotic and be banned across Alabama.

Back in September, the Alabama Department of Public Health announced that tianeptine, an addictive antidepressant found in many gas stations, would be classified as a Schedule II drug. The classification is reserved for drugs that are considered to have no medical use or can be used with a number of treatment restrictions.

Tianeptine, which medical experts say has similar effects to opioids, is not approved by the Food and Drug Administration and is also marketed as dietary and herbal supplements.

While other cities across Alabama have taken steps to ban or limit the availability of the drug, this is the first statewide ban. The cities of Oxford and Pell City have already banned the drug.

Sherry Frazier of Decatur has a loved one who is addicted to tianeptine.

“I have been through the extreme difficulties that addiction causes a family, and I have lived, first hand, the devastation that tianeptine causes as a dangerously addictive substance,” Frazier said.

Frazier is among those concerned with how the ban will be enforced, especially with the number of complications the drug presents. For one, there is confusion over its name. Tianeptine is sold under names like “Tianaa,” “Tianna Green,” “Tianna Red,” “Tianna White” and others. However, Frazier believes the Alabama Attorney General’s Office can help.

“I think that local law enforcement and the local DA offices have to work together to determine how to enforce this, but that has not happened yet,” Frazier said.

Frazier said that while the ban does not feel like a full win, it’s a sign of progress.

“I advocate for the ban of tianeptine because I want to keep it from causing the same kind of harm to other individuals and families as it has to mine,” she said.

The state of Michigan previously banned the drug in 2018.