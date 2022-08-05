BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Starting this weekend, thousands of students at the University of Alabama will begin the process of being recruited by sororities.

Last year, the world got to learn firsthand about everything potential sorority pledges go through with #BamaRush, a meme that immediately became popular on TikTok for showcasing what different women wear during their recruitment period.

As of Friday, the #BamaRush hashtag has over 875 million views on TikTok.

According to Shane Dorrill, assistant director of communications at the University of Alabama, over 2,500 women have registered for Panhellenic Recruitment this year, roughly the same number as this time last year.

Recruitment begins Saturday with Bid Day happening Sunday, Aug. 14.

Emails and phone calls to UA’s Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life were not returned.