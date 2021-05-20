Bama Softball is back to full capacity

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The NCAA Softball Regionals in Tuscaloosa gets underway Friday at Rhoads Stadium. Fans will be able to enjoy 100% full capacity at the stadium.

University of Alabama student and softball fan Delaney Galbraith says many have been waiting a long time for things to get back to normal.

“It’s real exciting, and I work for the UA Hockey team, so knowing the softball team is at 100% capacity is big news for us so I am excited for softball, and they’ve been doing a great job and I would like to see them succeed and get fan energy. That’s exciting,” said Galbraith.

Alabama Football linebacker coach Sal Sunseri is also thrilled to have full capacity back at the softball stadium. He says having all the fan support is wonderful for the team.

“I think its super exciting to get everyone back on campus to enjoy our activities, especially our softball team. It’s fun to watch Patrick Murphy’s teams play. They won the SEC and now they have an opportunity to play for a national championship and that’s what’s so fantastic about the University of Alabama,” said Sunseri.

Friday afternoon, the Crimson Tide will play Alabama State.