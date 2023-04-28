TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Bryce Young made history Thursday night as the first Alabama player to be the first overall selection in the NFL draft, along with Will Anderson and Jahmyr Gibbs.

Josh Rivers with Tuscaloosa Tourism and Sports says this is a big deal for the Alabama football program and should help coach Nick Saban’s recruiting efforts to continue to get top players to come to Tuscaloosa.

“We know that UA and Alabama football is a big economic driver for Tuscaloosa and having a number one pick and other top picks obviously continues to help build that brand,” Rivers said. “Look at Jaylen Hurts and Tua and all the other players and, obviously, the more people we bring into Tuscaloosa to stay in hotels and eat in restaurants will have an impact on our city.”

UA student Sarah Curran agrees with Josh Rivers. She too is hopeful more good players will come to Alabama to play football and help win Coach Saban more national championships.

“Thursday night I was watching the NFL draft with my friends and the second we saw Bryce Young get drafted, we were all cheering,” Curran said. “We need to keep getting good players and getting top picks for our football program and it’s why people come here.”

Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson were among the top four picks in the 2023 NFL draft.