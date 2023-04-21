BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Thousands of Alabama football fans are rolling into Tuscaloosa for the weekend’s annual A-Day Spring game at Bryant Denny Stadium Saturday.

Kate Haughton is a manager at Innisfree Pub and is staffing more employees because she expects more customers.

“We definitely pack out our staff and we make sure all our measures are in place to make sure our customers are taken care of so business runs as smooth as possible,” Haughton said. “A-day is always a big weekend and we get lots of people in town and hopefully this will create more business in the future.”

Bama fan Chris Hood drove his family four hours from Gulf Shores to Tuscaloosa to watch the game and cheer for the players and coach Saban.

“We brought the kids here before a few years ago to A-day. It’s always a fun experience and they love coming up here,” Hood said. “I graduated from Alabama and I want to make more memories with my kids and my wife and come here.”

Free tailgating is located on the west side of the Quad but may be claimed beginning Friday morning. Admission to the A-Day game is free to the public. Tickets are not required. Gates open at 11:30 a.m. and the game gets underway Saturday at 2 p.m.