Bama fans call it quits after Georgia game-ending interception

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) – Hundreds of Alabama Crimson Tide fans walked out of the bars along The Strip late Monday night before a defeat by the Georgia Bulldogs 33-18. Many made the decision to walk out after Kelee Ringo intercepted a ball thrown by Bryce Young, running the ball nearly 80 yards for a touchdown.

Although Georgia was favored to win, Alabama fans maintained hope for a win well past halftime.

“I think it’s amazing I think we’re playing really good. It’s a little close but I think we’re going to end up winning,” Danielle Dominici said. “My heart’s with Alabama always.”

For Nicole Naehle it was all about getting the job done properly.

“If we do our job like Bill Belichick says, like Saban says, do your job,” Naehle said. “If we do our job, we will win the game.”

But that was not the outcome on Monday. Crimson Tide fans remain optimistic looking toward next season.

“Obviously I’m not happy with the outcome, but I’m happy I got to experience all of this,” Brad Vespe said gesturing to The Strip. “We were all happy earlier, now the whole campus is sad.”

Vespe said a returning Bryce Young has him confident in next season.

“We’ve got the most championships, we will still always be number one,” Treysean Streets said. “Nobody can mess with Bama.”