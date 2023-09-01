TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama football is back Saturday, and so is the Bama fanbase.

The dozens of RVs filling up Coaches Corner RV Park in Tuscaloosa as it poured rain the day before game day prove that nothing — not even Mother Nature — can crush the spirit of the Crimson Tide.

“We’re like mailmen, nothing stops us. Rain, sleet, snow, we’ll brave it all,” said tailgater Valerie Thigpen.

Thigpen and her friend Cindy Keller from Florence, Ala., have been tailgating for five years. On Friday, they hosted a potluck party outside their RVs despite the rain.

“This is our social life, I mean this is just the most fun time of the year. I go into a depression from January till [football restarts],” Thigpen said.

“It’s like what are we gonna do? What are we gonna watch on TV?” Keller said.

Bama alum Frank Skinner has been tailgating for 45 years. For him, it’s about far more than just the football.

“The fellowship. Probably the fellowship is more important to me than the game itself,” Skinner said.

The Crimson Tide will face the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m.