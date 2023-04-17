TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A local community is remembering two Tuscaloosa County students who died in a car crash after prom over the weekend.

Family and friends came together at Paul W. Bryant High School’s baseball field Monday to honor the life of Madison Sims.

Her grandfather Oscar Ford said he is still trying to make sense of what happened.

“I’m really trying to process things because it’s a shock to them, the way things went,” Ford said.

Police said the 17-year-old died Saturday night after the car she was in crashed into a semi-truck. She had just attended the high school prom.

“If you’re in the education system and you’re a teacher or any part of education you understand where we are because these are our kids. These are our children and you know it’s devastating,” Assistant principal Mike Snider said.

Sims was on the school’s track team. Snider said he is thankful for the time he knew her.

“You know we just hold on to the memories we have of her and are just thankful for the time that we got to be with her,” Snider said.

18-year-old Samuel Brown of Uniontown also died in the crash. The school is offering counseling for students while they grieve.