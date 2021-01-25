Baldwin County man arrested on 25 counts of possessing child pornography

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has announced the arrest of a Baldwin County man after he surrendered to authorities for charges of possessing child pornography.

58-year-old John Robert Prochazka has been charged with 25 counts of possession of obscene matter depicting a person under the age of 17.

Prochazka is now being held at the Baldwin County Jail on a $250,000 bond. If he posts bail, he will be required to wear an ankle monitor. If convicted, Prochazka faces a maximum of 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $15,000 for each of his 25 counts.

No further information has been released at this time. The investigation is still ongoing.