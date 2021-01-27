Baldwin County man arrested on 25 counts of possessing child pornography

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced the arrest of a Baldwin County man for allegedly possessing child pornography.

Alvin David Hattenbach, 66, was arrested Tuesday and charged with 25 counts of possession of obscene matter depicting a person under the age of 17.

AG Marshall’s Criminal Trials Division presented evidence against Hattenbach which resulted in his indictment on those 25 charges back on Jan. 12.

He was placed in the Baldwin County Jail on a $250,000 bond but has since been released. He is now required to wear an ankle monitor to track his location.

The AG’s office says this is unrelated to the Baldwin County man who arrested on Jan. 22 for possessing child pornography.

If convicted, Hattenbach faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $375,000, $15,000 for each count.