Back to school supply drive & vaccine clinic being held Saturday in Bessemer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) -- Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith and his officers are working aggressively to get illegal weapons off the streets. He told us that "behind every weapon that we have, there is someone who had that weapon for some reason or another and may have been doing something completely irresponsible, or maybe it’s stolen."

In a one-on-one interview with Chief Smith, he spoke about officers tracking down guns by the hundreds: just about every type of weapon you could imagine. CBS 42 obtained pictures from police showing an arsenal of weapons from the more than 1500 guns police say they confiscated. "This year we’ve taken a record number of guns off the streets," the chief said. "I want to say almost two to three hundred more than last year and last year was higher than the year before that."