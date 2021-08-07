Back to school supply drive & vaccine clinic being held Saturday in Bessemer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Another back to school drive in our area. The non profit ‘Caring Men & Caring Women Inc.’ is hosting a back-to-school supply drive and vaccination clinic. Anyone 12 and older is eligible to vaccinated. It will be at new Bethlehem Baptist Church Family Life Center. That’s on 11th Avenue North in Bessemer. Hours are 9 a.m. until noon.
LATEST POSTS
- Police release video of Black real-estate agent, clients being handcuffed after neighbor reports break-in
- Happenin’s in the Ham: Weekend fun Aug. 7-8
- How lightning can strike even when you are indoors
- Allyson Felix earns 11th Olympic medal as Team USA wins 4×400 relay
- Booming beats of taiko embrace Japanese tradition