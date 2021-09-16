‘Babypalooza Virtual Baby Expo’ kicks off in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A virtual event unlike anything parents have ever seen before kicks off for the Magic City.

The Birmingham Babypalooza Baby Expo kicks off their virtual event on Thursday and concludes Friday.

“This is no zoom event,” the website states. “Babypalooza is a fun and interactive virtual experience connecting you to the information resources you need for pregnancy and caring for baby and other new and expectant parents!”

Parents may attend prenatal and postnatal health and parenting workshops, see demonstrations of the latest baby gear, and visit with local baby and maternity vendors all from the comfort of home.

