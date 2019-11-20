‘Baby Shark Live’ comes to Alabama for 3 shows in April

(WIAT) — Fans of the “Baby Shark” craze have three chances to catch the show live in Alabama next year!

The live concert will be coming to Mobile, Auburn and Huntsville this April:

  • Mobile- Saenger Theatre on 4/21
  • Auburn- Woltosz Theatre on 4/22
  • Huntsville- Von Braun Center on 4/28

The show is described as, “an adventure into the sea with Baby Shark as he joins his friend Pinkfong to sing and dance through some of your favorite new and classic songs!”

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here!

